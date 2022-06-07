It’s Over! Kanye West and Chaney Jones Split After 4 Months of Dating

It’s over! Kanye West and Chaney Jones have split after four months of dating, In Touch can confirm. TMZ was first to report.

Their breakup comes after fans began to speculate that the rapper, 44, and model, 24, had ended their whirlwind relationship. Rumors began to swirl when Chaney deleted all of her photos with Kanye off of her Instagram account on Tuesday, June 7. However, they both still follow each other on the social media platform.

Kanye and Chaney were first romantically linked in February. She was Kanye’s date to his listening party in Miami for his Donda 2 album that month. The Yeezy mogul then took Chaney shopping at the nearby Bal Harbour Balenciaga store the following day.

Shortly after going public with their romance, fans couldn’t help but notice that Chaney resembles Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. Not only do the women share similar features, but they also have nearly identical styles.

Kim, 41, agreed with the comparison and shared her reaction to the relationship while appearing on an April episode of Dear Media’s podcast “Not Skinny But Not Fat.” The Kardashians star told host Amanda Hirsch that she wanted her ex to be happy, and that includes his love life.

Amanda, 34, then asked Kim if she felt “weird” about Kanye seeing women look like and dress like her. “No. I mean, I just want him to be happy,” she said of the “Gold Digger” artist.

One month later, Kim threw subtle shade at Chaney while debuting her Sports Illustrated cover on Instagram. “OMG I’m a Sports Illustrated cover girl!!!!!,” the Hulu personality gushed on May 16. “We shot this back in January, and it’s been hard to keep this cover a secret!”

In the tropical shoot, the Skims founder donned a shiny, silver metallic bikini and paired it with futuristic-looking glasses. The look was almost identical to something Chaney was seen sporting on her Instagram feed before the issue came out. While some fans viewed the dig as Kim’s way of saying she wore it first, others wondered if Chaney’s take on the look was Kanye’s way of slamming his ex.

“Kim really just pulled an ‘I wore it first,’” one fan commented on a comparison photo of Kim and Chaney via Instagram. Another added, “So they both were styled by Ye. He did this on purpose lol.”

Kanye and Kim were married from 2014 until the reality star filed for divorce in 2021. The pair share kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Following their split, the “Stronger” rapper had a high-profile fling with Julia Fox that lasted from January to February.