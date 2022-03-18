Just two weeks after becoming legally single amid her ongoing divorce from rapper Kanye “Ye” West, Kim Kardashian is selling some of her belongings from her ex-husband’s Yeezy label.

The reality television star, 41, is selling old Yeezy shoes on her “Kardashian Kloset” website, with one having been listed for $375.

Kanye, 44, has not yet commented on the matter, as his Instagram was shut down for 24 hours due to his use of hate speech, harassment and bullying.

The pair’s divorce has been messy to say the least. The “Runaway” rapper bombarded the mother of four with several hateful posts on Instagram for his nearly 16 million followers, and the world, to see.

Publicly, Kim has been mostly unresponsive concerning the fiasco. She has opened up, though, about the toll it has taken on her family.

“I do try to ignore it and just try to do whatever’s best for the kids. Take the high road,” the Skims founder said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in a Wednesday, March 16, interview.

The stars are currently undergoing a custody battle for their four children, daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm. Kanye’s lawyer told the court on Wednesday, March 18, that the rapper is “seeking to establish formal custody arrangement” between the two.

Their legal split was initiated in February 2021 when Kim filed for divorce from the rapper. The two were not legally declared single until March 2 after Kim pushed to hasten the process and a judge approved her request to change her marital status. They were married from 2014 to 2022.

It appears the beauty mogul is moving forward from their divorce with a positive mindset. Her business endeavors are as busy as ever. She’s also focusing on her new relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, who was also a target of her ex-husband’s social media tirade.

After hosting Saturday Night Live in October 2021, Kim was seen out with Pete, 28, many times and were confirmed to be in a relationship later that same month. The pair went Instagram official in March 2022.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“I think it’s just in life, like no matter what it is, I just think I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy. And I went for it. I was like, ‘You know what, I’m in my 40s like f— it, just go for it. Find your happiness.’ I went for it and I took my time. I found it and it feels so good. I want to hold on to that forever,” Kim told Ellen.