Kailyn Lowry’s ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez surprised fans with the first photo of his newborn son and finally revealed his little one’s name.

“Trew Christopher,” the father of three, 27, captioned a close-up Instagram pic on Monday, January 17, in which his baby boy was bundled up in a blanket.

Courtesy Chris Lopez/Instagram

Trew means “faithful, loyal, trustworthy,” according to HouseofNames.com. As for the infant’s middle name, that appears to be passed down from Chris himself.

Just before Christmas last year, the fitness enthusiast announced the birth of baby No. 3 on his podcast, “P. T. S. D – Pressure Talks with Single Dads,” amid coparenting drama with Kailyn.

“I love being a dad, I promise you,” Chris, who also shares two sons with his ex-girlfriend Kailyn, Lux, 4, and Creed, 17 months, said on the November 30 episode, revealing it’s been a smooth transition so far. “But low-key … I experience more with the third one than I have with the others. It feels crazy. It feels good.”

At this time, he has yet to reveal whom the mother of his third child is. However, Chris did shed some light on life as a parent during his podcast episode.

“I’m a dad of three now,” he said. “Not going to lie, my head is all over the place. Three! Three boys … [I’m] sitting here thinking, ‘Dang, I got three.’ What the hell is going on?”

While he adjusts to his new daddy duties, Kailyn, 29, is also embracing her full house and a new chapter in 2022 following the arrival of their youngest son, Creed, in July 2020. In addition to sons Lux and Creed, she also shares sons Isaac with ex Jo Rivera and Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin.

Chris Lopez/Instagram (2)

“[My biggest regret of 2021 is] still ignoring red flags,” Kailyn told In Touch exclusively about her resolutions in December. “And not protecting myself in terms of boundaries with people.”

The “Coffee Convos” podcast host also said she wasn’t the proudest of “the little petty things that I’ve posted on Instagram” but would take her past experiences as lessons learned.

Kailyn has been known to speak her mind, having last called out Chris for going on a trip to Miami without making sure his kids “are taken care of first” in October.

“Whether it actually bothered me or not, I didn’t really have to post about it, you know?” she added in hindsight. “Then somebody else can respond to it and it’s not worth it. I think sometimes [we] accidentally use [social media] to vent, but then it backfires. Not everything needs a reaction.”