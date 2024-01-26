Weeks after giving birth to twins, Kailyn Lowry is still dealing with the traumatic aftermath of having two babies in the NICU. The Teen Mom alum opened up about the ordeal on the Friday, January 26 episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast with partner Elijah Scott.

“I cried a lot,” Kailyn, 31, admitted. “I probably cried more with the NICU journey than the C-section stuff.”

While the reality star has yet to reveal her twins’ names, she referred to her son as baby A and her daughter as baby B. The couple explained that their time in the NICU was made even more complicated because they were able to take baby A home before baby B.

“It was an hour drive there and back and when I was there, I was there for hours,” Kailyn explained. “And then we have six other kids. When [baby A] was discharged from the NICU, we had him at home.”

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kailyn and Elijah have a son, Rio, 14 months, while the MTV star has four other boys – Isaac, 14, Lincoln, 10, Lux, 6, and Creed, 3 – from three previous relationships.

Aside from just worrying about her newborn daughter’s health, Kailyn had a lot more to be concerned about. “She was away from her twin [and] we were away from her,” she said. “When we were home, we still couldn’t process it because there was so much going on here. Lincoln still had his basketball games and practice. Isaac had his after school stuff. Lux still had what he was doing. I still don’t even know if we’ve processed it. I don’t think I’ve processed it to this day. We went to the pediatrician yesterday and I’m still very much concerned about so many things.”

Baby A and Baby B were born five weeks premature. The podcast host has yet to reveal their exact date of birth. However, it’s reported that they were born at the beginning of November 2023.

Now that she has seven children, Kailyn has insisted many times that she’s done adding to her family. She previously revealed that she had her tubes taken out after welcoming the twins. However, she seemed to briefly have a change of heart when pointing out that baby B is her only daughter.

“Rio meeting Baby A was the cutest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. He thinks he’s a triplet,” she gushed. “He burps them. He’s been so sweet with those twins and it’s literally the cutest f–king thing and truly, Lux and Creed have been good, too. That’s part of the ‘I feel complete, I feel done.’ That’s part of it. I think the only little piece that’s missing a little bit is that [baby B] doesn’t have a sister.”