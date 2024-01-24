Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry and boyfriend Elijah Scott have made a sweet life for themselves!

Kailyn shares four children with exes Chris Lopez, Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin. However, less than a year after Kailyn began dating Elijah, they welcomed their first child together. The reality TV star gave birth to a son named Rio, in November 2022. In November 2023, the mom of seven gave birth to twins, and the couple seemed happier than ever.

Keep scrolling to see some of Kailyn and Elijah’s cutest photos together.