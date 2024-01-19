Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry confirmed that she welcomed her twins, a boy and girl, with boyfriend Elijah Scott two months after the delivery reportedly took place in November 2023.

Kailyn, 31, began the Friday, January 19, episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast explaining that she assumed the babies would be born “two to three weeks early.” She added that she didn’t want to be included on the C-section calendar because the hospital originally scheduled her to give birth between her son Lincoln’s birthday on November 16 and her son Rio’s birthday on November 20.

“I ended up delivering at 35 weeks,” she recalled.

After noting that she delivered the twins via C-section, Kailyn admitted she was “terrified” because she didn’t “love” the idea. She continued, “But I knew I had to do it because the baby was breached.”

She further opened up about the experience, sharing that she was “concerned” that she would “die” because she was having a hard time as she continuously threw up in the hospital.

While Kailyn didn’t reveal her twins’ exact birthday, she admitted that they weren’t born on the “specific date” she had hoped for. “I was really pissed off,” she said about the babies’ birthday, adding that their birthday would have been the following day if they were born 30 minutes later. “I like whole numbers for birthdays. Like, I feel like 5, 10, 15 — those are solid.”

She said that her son was born first, and her daughter followed a few minutes later. Soon after the deliveries, the babies were put into incubators and the couple wasn’t allowed to have physical contact with them.

In addition to not revealing their exact birthday, Kailyn has not yet confirmed the names of her twins.

Kailyn announced that she and Elijah, 25, were expecting twins during the October 27, 2023, episode of the “Barely Famous” podcast. While the January podcast marks the first time she’s confirmed the birth, several reports claimed their baby boy and girl arrived on November 3, 2023.

The Delaware resident had been transparent about her pregnancy with babies No. 6 and 7 and shared a video she recorded after she learned she was expecting in October 2023. “I just have a lot of concerns and I’m very nervous and very anxious and I just want everything to be OK, but I’m also kind of freaking out about the state of our economy,” she said in the video shared via TikTok.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Kailyn said she kept thinking about all of the things that could “go wrong,” and shared that she was in disbelief that it was “really happening.”

The reality TV star then acknowledged it would be a “huge adjustment” for her and her family to welcome more kids. “I try my best and I think that I do everything that I can to make sure that each of my children gets individual time with me,” Kailyn said. “This is life changing for everybody and I just want everybody to be on the same page.”

In addition to the twins, Kailyn shares sons Isaac, 13, with ex Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 10, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez, and Rio, 13 months, with Elijah.