More than two months after giving birth to twins, Kailyn Lowry shared a photo of the babies for the first time on Friday, January 26.

The snapshot she posted to Instagram showed Kailyn, 31, in the hospital holding her newborn son in one arm and her daughter in the other, as they were still attached to various tubes and wires.

The Teen Mom 2 alum chose the time to finally unveil babies No. 6 and No. 7 as she dropped the latest episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast featuring boyfriend Elijah Scott, with whom she shares the children, as they discussed the roller-coaster moments with the infants’ health.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Both babies ended up in the neonatal intensive care unit following Kailyn undergoing a cesarean section. “I cried a lot,” Kail admitted. “I probably cried more with the NICU journey than the C-section stuff.”

While the duo has yet to reveal their children’s names, they discussed the situation calling their son baby A and daughter baby B. Their son was discharged from the hospital before his sister, who remained hospitalized.

“It was an hour drive there and back and when I was there, I was there for hours,” Kailyn explained. “And then we have six other kids. When [baby A] was discharged from the NICU, we had him at home.”

In addition to the twins, Kailyn and Elijah share 14-month-old son Rio. She also has four other children – Isaac, 14, Lincoln, 10, Lux, 6, and Creed, 3 – from three previous relationships.

Baby A and Baby B were born five weeks premature. While Kailyn has not shared their exact birthdate, it has been reported that the babies arrived in early November 2023.

The Pothead Haircare founder described how she was so concerned from her hospitalized daughter but was overwhelmed with life at home. “She was away from her twin [and] we were away from her,” Kailyn revealed, adding, “When we were home, we still couldn’t process it because there was so much going on here.”

“Lincoln still had his basketball games and practice. Isaac had his after school stuff. Lux still had what he was doing. I still don’t even know if we’ve processed it. I don’t think I’ve processed it to this day. We went to the pediatrician yesterday and I’m still very much concerned about so many things,” the former reality star continued.

Kailyn went on to share how the twins’ sibling Rio has bonded so closely with his little brother and sister.

“Rio meeting Baby A was the cutest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. He thinks he’s a triplet,” she recalled. “He burps them. He’s been so sweet with those twins and it’s literally the cutest f–king thing and truly, Lux and Creed have been good, too. That’s part of the ‘I feel complete, I feel done.’ That’s part of it.”

After having six boys before welcoming her first daughter, Kailyn said, “I think the only little piece that’s missing a little bit is that [baby B] doesn’t have a sister.” The MTV alum has revealed she is done having children and had her fallopian tubes cut out.