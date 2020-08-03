Courtesy Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Is baby No. 4 already here? Kailyn Lowry shared cryptic posts on her Instagram Story after her due date came and went without any major announcements from the reality TV mama. On Sunday, August 2, the Teen Mom 2 star shared inspiring quotes and memes about parenting and doing her best as some fans believe she already welcomed her fourth son.

“Flawed. And (still) worthy,” read one of the quotes. “Be kind to yourself. Love on yourself. Allow your needs to be a priority,” read part of a second. A third added, “Stop being so hard on yourself. You’re doing your best with what you know.” Another continued, “Sometimes happiness looks like staying home, minding your business, telling people NO and doing you.”

Courtesy Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

If those words ring a bell, it may be because Kail, 28, has been sharing similar sentiments lately as she seemingly reflects on her past relationships, including the romance she shared with Chris Lopez, the father of her son Lux and baby No. 4. In mid-July, she told fans during an Instagram Q&A that she wouldn’t allow her ex to be at their son’s birth, and the language she used sounded more than a little similar.

“I’m not going to allow my followers to tell me what I should or shouldn’t do based on what you see on IG live or even what I say on the show,” she said. “My mental health and CONSISTENCY in my sons’ lives are more important than he said/she said. As their mother, I know in my heart I’m doing what I believe to be best.”

In the weeks since, she’s also shared quotes about how a breakup “inspired” her to stay single and posted about “letting go” and getting “closure.” It sounds like the MTV personality really is putting her relationship behind her, especially in light of the fact that she and Chris, 26, aren’t even in contact when it comes to coparenting. Explaining her custody situation in July, Kail said she has Lux “99.9 percent of the time.”

That information became particularly relevant when fans speculated the 16 and Pregnant star asked Javi Marroquin to “babysit” her sons because she had a new baby at home. The Hustle and Heart author clapped back at claims she would ever need her ex-husband to babysit, then later hinted at least Lux is still at home with her as she shared posts about parenting on her Story on August 2 and 3.

“Awww, OK, ‘cause I thought a toddler who [lives] off me told me no,” joked one post. “Currently in the parenting stage where I tell my toddler not to do something and they continue to do it while staring at you dead in the eyes,” read a second. The mom couldn’t help but relate — and she even tagged her son’s Instagram in the post, calling out Lux specifically.

It looks as though Kail has her hands full whether or not she’s got a newborn at home.