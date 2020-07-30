She has a complicated relationship with her ex-husband, which is why Kailyn Lowry didn’t take too kindly to claims she needed Javi Marroquin to “babysit” her sons amid speculation she gave birth to baby No. 4.

When a fan noticed the Teen Mom 2 dad was spending time with both his son Lincoln and former stepson, Isaac, they couldn’t help but wonder what that meant for the Lowry family. But when they shared their theory in the comments of a Teen Mom Shade Room post, the MTV mama clapped back.

“Kail must’ve had the baby if Javi is babysitting for her,” one fan wrote. “That’s what I am thinking, too,” agreed another. Kail, 28, didn’t address the rumors that she already had her son, but she did have something to say about the other half of the comment. “I don’t need Javi to babysit for me,” she snapped. “But that was a cute assumption.”

Courtesy Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

The picture being discussed was one Javi, 27, shared on his page on Tuesday, July 28, after he and fiancée Lauren Comeau took the kids to the shore. “2020 has been very different than most years, but this past weekend we did our best to safely go back to the norm and spend a weekend on the beach relaxing and enjoying all the laughs, enjoying each other’s company,” he captioned an album full of photos.

It’s not clear if Kail’s other ex Jo Rivera and his wife went with them, but Vee Torres shared her own poolside photo on July 28 with Isaac visible in the background wearing the same board shorts. In mid-July, the “Coffee Convos” podcast host explained sons Isaac and Lincoln are “on the exact same schedule” when it comes to custody, which means their dads have them on the same dates. It’s possible the two families linked up so the brothers could have a day by the water together — or maybe Jo was just happy to let Isaac spend some time with his former stepdad.

Either way, Kail was no doubt glad to have some time at home, especially with baby No. 4 due any day now. Though she has custody of Lux “99.9 [percent] of the time,” it can’t be easy to run after three kids when you’re nine months pregnant — and, right now, the Hustle and Heart author may actually be slightly more than nine months pregnant. Ex Chris Lopez claimed on Instagram his second son was due on July 25, but the day came and went without any baby news on Instagram. The mom of four hasn’t revealed exactly what’s going on behind the scenes, but fans can’t wait to meet her son either way.