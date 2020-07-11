Setting the record straight. star Kailyn Lowry revealed the truth behind her custody arrangements with the fathers of her three children — Isaac, Lincoln and Lux — which put to rest the speculation that she is able to have more free time when her sons are with their dads.

“Good thing about multiple [baby daddies] is you get a break and me time if you schedule right [laughing with tears emoji] [raised hands emoji],” one fan wrote during a Q&A session on Kail’s IG story on Friday, July 10. The 28-year-old responded, “Isaac and Linc are on the same exact schedule. But I have Lux 99.9% of the time.”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

The Pennsylvania native shares 10-year-old Isaac with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and she shares 6-year-old Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin. She shares 2-year-old Lux with on-again, off-again boyfriend Chris Lopez. The Pride Over Pity author has a good coparenting relationship with both Jo, 27, and Javi, 27, but she’s been open about the rocky relationship with Chris, 26 — which has not improved even after the couple learned they were expecting their second child together.

Kail announced her pregnancy with baby No. 4 in February, and it was revealed Chris is the father. Since then, the MTV star revealed she and the Delaware native were no longer together even though they would be welcoming another son.

“We have no contact,” she told Us Weekly shortly after her pregnancy announcement. “I know that the situation is not ideal. At the end of the day, I have three children that are happy, healthy and wonderful kids. I know I’m prepared to raise another baby on my own and we are all so excited to welcome him into our family.”

The Pothead Hair Care owner is due to welcome her son sometime in July, and during her Q&A on Friday, she revealed her plan for naming baby No. 4 — since it took her nearly two months to settle on a name for Lux after he was born.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

“I don’t know how Lux was nameless for almost 2 months [three laughing with tears emojis]. I think it’s called “giving my power away” to people to make decisions for/with me … constantly seeking approval — instead of doing what I want,” she wrote, hinting that Chris was the reason the naming process for Lux took so long. “I have three full names I really like. So I’m hoping when I look at him I’ll know [black heart emoji].”