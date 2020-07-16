TM2’s Kailyn Lowry Won’t Allow Chris Lopez at Baby’s Birth: ‘I’m Doing What I Believe to Be Best’

She’s putting her foot down. Kailyn Lowry made it clear that ex Chris Lopez won’t be welcome at baby No. 4’s birth. Though he’s the father of her unborn child — and of her youngest son, Lux — the Teen Mom 2 star came to the decision as a mother and defended it during an Instagram Q&A session with her followers on Wednesday, July 15. After Chris’ fans tried to pressure her into changing her mind, she laid out her reasoning.

“No,” Kail, 28, simply wrote when one fan asked if Chris would be at the birth. In a separate post, she explained, “I’m not going to allow my followers to tell me what I should or shouldn’t do based on what you see on IG live or even what I say on the show. My mental health and CONSISTENCY in my sons’ lives are more important than he said/she said. As their mother, I know in my heart I’m doing what I believe to be best. I’m sorry if everyone else disagrees.”

Courtesy Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

In additional posts, she continued, “Why would I make the call to someone who has not been helpful, consistent, empathetic or compassionate for the entire nine months? [He] says he doesn’t care but thinks he should be included in the birth? Make it make sense. … His words and actions are very different.” She also clarified that her decision wasn’t only based on what he’s said about the pregnancy — she simply just doesn’t want him there.

At this point, it seems Kail is over Chris, 26, for good. The former couple had their ups and downs in the past, but the soon-to-be mom of four has been open about finally putting it behind her. While addressing allegations Chris cheated in March, she admitted there was a steep learning curve to reconcile how she felt with what she knew.

Courtesy Kailyn Lowry/Instagram; Courtesy Chris Lopez/Instagram

“I accept my stupidity [with him],” she wrote. “But as we all know, someone who doesn’t want to commit doesn’t commit, LOL. I had to separate the words with the actions. It took me a while.”

It sounds like the MTV mama knows where she stands — and she’s not letting anyone manipulate her into changing her mind.