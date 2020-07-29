With baby No. 4 due just about any day now, Kailyn Lowry is seemingly reflecting a lot on her relationship with ex Chris Lopez. In a series of cryptic posts, the Teen Mom 2 star shared quotes about closure and coping on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 28.

“Closure only comes with letting go. Letting go starts with not looking back,” said one of the slides. “It’s OK if you can’t handle everything today,” said another. A third read, “Sometimes the most important thing you can do is just show up.”

Courtesy Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Kail, 28, has been open about her regrets regarding her relationship with Chris, 26. Though she may still be “struggling” with her breakup, she’s discussed how she’s moving forward on more than one occasion. In March, while addressing rumors the father of two of her sons cheated on her, she told fans she “accepts her stupidity” when it came to their romance.

“As we all know, someone who doesn’t want to commit doesn’t commit, LOL,” she wrote. “I had to separate the words [from] the actions. It took me a while. … Can y’all let it go, now?”

On TikTok, she had a little more fun with the subject as she threw shade by mouthing along to audio about being “mad that [she’s] the baby mama” and playing the “crazy girl edition” of Never Have I Ever. In July, she hinted their split was no laughing matter, however — and she even seemingly revealed it “inspired” her to “stay single” instead of getting back in the dating game.

Her most recent posts show she’s serious about “letting go,” even when it’s hard. But in case any fans are wondering if the post about showing up is for Chris — and not just a motivational message for herself — the MTV mama has made it pretty clear that the soon-to-be father of two is not invited to his son’s birth. During an Instagram Q&A she held on July 15, she insisted she was standing by that decision even as some of her followers urged her to reconsider.

“Why would I make the call to someone who has not been helpful, consistent, empathetic or compassionate for the entire nine months? [He] says he doesn’t care but thinks he should be included in the birth? Make it make sense,” she said. “His words and actions are very different.”