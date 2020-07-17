Riding solo! Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry hinted her breakup with Chris Lopez made her want to embrace life as a party of one.

“Some relationships truly inspire me to stay single,” read a screenshot the MTV personality shared to her Instagram Story on Thursday, July 16. The telling message comes shortly after Kailyn, who is pregnant with their second child together, revealed she will not allow Chris to be in the delivery room to welcome their baby.

“Why would I make the call to someone who has not been helpful, consistent, empathetic or compassionate for the entire nine months?” she wrote during an Instagram Q&A session on Wednesday, July 15. “[He] says he doesn’t care but thinks he should be included in the birth? Make it make sense. … His words and actions are very different.”

Although fans tried to convince her otherwise, she was not interested in anyone else’s opinion. “I’m not going to allow my followers to tell me what I should or shouldn’t do based on what you see on IG live or even what I say on the show. My mental health and CONSISTENCY in my sons’ lives are more important than he said/she said. As their mother, I know in my heart I’m doing what I believe to be best. I’m sorry if everyone else disagrees.”

After linking up in 2017, Kailyn and Chris welcomed their 2-year-old son, Lux. Since then, the exes have been in a constantly tumultuous relationship. Kailyn, who is also mother to Isaac, 10, and Lincoln, 6, from previous relationships, said she is at fault for constantly going back to her ex.

“I accept my stupidity here,” wrote on Instagram in March. “But as we all know, someone who doesn’t want to commit doesn’t commit LOL. I had to separate the words with the actions. It took me a while … Can y’all let it go now?”

Despite the drama between her and her ex, Kailyn is thrilled to be welcoming another baby into the mix. On the July 2 episode of her podcast, she explained her desire to have a big family. “I just feel like, I’ve said it before, I’m sure these people are sick of hearing me say it but I just didn’t have siblings and like family before, and so like having a big family was always — I don’t want to say always but since I started having kids — I think I always wanted my kids to have siblings.”

We can’t wait to meet baby No. 4!