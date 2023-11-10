Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry reportedly gave birth to babies No. 6 and 7, whom she welcomed with boyfriend, Elijah Scott, on November 3 and the new mom of seven gave fans a look into her pregnancy as she shared her growing belly bump.

“Twinning,” the MTV personality, 31, captioned a mirror selfie on Friday, November 10, where her pregnant belly was on full display.

Kail — who reportedly welcomed her first girl and another boy to her family — first confirmed she was expecting babies No. 6 and 7 during the October 27 episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast. The 16 & Pregnant alum explained that she and Elijah, 25, conceived the twins shortly before they went on vacation to Thailand.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

“I must have got pregnant right before I left and I had no idea,” Kailyn shared while reflecting on the international trip. “So when I got there, I was eating everything. My face was flushed, but I didn’t think anything of it because I was like, there’s no way. There’s no way I am.”

The MTV alum has given fans an inside look into her latest pregnancy, recently sharing how she found out about the gender of the twins.

In a video clip posted on November 3, Kailyn was on the phone as she told Elijah that she received an email confirming the twins were both boys.

“In typical Kail + the Chaos fashion, we have to break this into a 3-part mini-series,” Kailyn captioned the post, hinting there was more to the story. “You’ll fully understand after part 3.”

Kail shared part 2 of the series on November 8. When it was time for the big reveal, one smoke cannon revealed a puff of blue smoke. “Pumped to tell the kids … and of course one smoke cannon doesn’t go off,” Kailyn captioned the video. “I should’ve known then it was foreshadowing the future chaos.”

The Delaware resident was already the mother to five sons before she welcomed the twins. She shares son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, sons Creed and Lux with ex Chris Lopez and son Rio with Elijah.

Kailyn dropped the twin bombshell just one week after she revealed she secretly welcomed her fifth child, Rio, in 2022 during the October 13 podcast episode.

The podcast host recalled the scary hospital experience while giving birth to Rio, explaining that he immediately entered the NICU after he was born. She told her fans that she was “so upset” during Rio’s birth, though applauded her partner for remaining calm during the scary situation.