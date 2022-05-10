Kailyn’s hustle. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has more jobs than just appearing on the MTV show.

During a recent episode of the reality show, Kailyn, 30, slammed a producer for “pressuring” her to speak about the fathers of her four sons. She shares Isaac, 12, with Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 8, with Javi Marroquin and Lux, 4, and Creed, 1, with Chris Lopez.

“I want to share all of it with you guys, but it makes me nervous,” she told producers. After a female producer asked Kailyn if she still records her various podcasts when she’s not filming the show, she responded, “Yeah, I make more money podcasting than I do on Teen Mom.”

“I’m proud of all your success, but don’t forget this show made it all possible,” another producer replied. The scene concluded with Kailyn flipping off the two producers and sarcastically saying, “Love y’all.”

After Kailyn boasted about her podcast earnings, she likely left viewers wondering how much money she has. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the mother of four has a net worth of $25,000.

The Pennsylvania native was first introduced to fans when she appeared on the second season of 16 & Pregnant while expecting Isaac. After welcoming her first son, Kailyn was cast on Teen Mom 2, where fans watched the ups and downs of her life as a young mother.

While she’s among the original cast of the show, Kailyn recently took a six-month hiatus to focus on other career endeavors before she returned to Teen Mom 2.

JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Podcast Host

In addition to starring on the reality show, Kailyn currently hosts three podcasts.

The first podcast she ever worked on is “Coffee Convos,” which she cohosts with friend Lindsie Chrisley. According to the podcast’s bio, the “two reality stars come from totally different worlds, but have become close through their shared experiences as mothers, reality stars, and women.” Each episode has Kailyn and Lindsie, 32, discuss a handful of topics that give their listeners insight into their personal lives.

Following the success of “Coffee Convos,” Kailyn launched her second podcast, “Baby Mamas No Drama,” with her ex Jo’s wife, Vee Rivera. The second podcast is just as candid as “Coffee Convos” and features the mothers discussing various topics including how they navigate their blended family.

More recently, Kailyn launched her third podcast, “Barely Famous,” in February 2022. The venture marks her first solo podcast. Each episode has Kailyn bring listeners “the most real, raw, and uncomfortable conversations with guests you’d never expect,” according to the bio.

Merch Store

Another source of her income is the reality star’s merchandise, which she sells on her personal website.

Through the website, Kailyn’s fans can buy a variety of items with her name on them including hoodies, T-shirts, coffee mugs and laptop sleeves.

Published Author

Another impressive title on Kailyn’s resume is author. She has published a total of five books over the years.

Kailyn’s first book was the memoir Pride Over Pity in 2014, which was followed by the children’s book Love is Bubblegum in 2015.

She then released the non-fiction book Hustle and Heart and the Hustle and Heart Adult Coloring Book in 2016. In 2018, Kailyn released her fifth book titled A Letter of Love.

The Delaware resident has found success with her books and has been named a New York Times bestselling author.

Brand Partnerships

Like many social media influencers, Kailyn has also partnered with numerous brands to promote items on her popular social media pages. Over the years, she has worked with companies including Care/of, Dude Wipes, and Sparkl Bands to promote their products through social media posts.

Additionally, Kailyn designed a wallpaper collection with Wall Blush called The Kail Lowry Line.