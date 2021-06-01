Best friends forever! Jenni “JWoww” Farley exclusively tells In Touch that she would invite former Jersey Shore costar Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola to her upcoming wedding to fiancé Zack Clayton Carpinello — but only under one condition. “We talk often, she’s very sweet. She does respond on some of my pictures and posts,” Jenni, 35, reveals in a video interview with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation costar Deena Cortese. “I don’t think I’ll invite her if I do have it on camera because I’ll respect her wishes that she doesn’t want to be on camera anymore.” The MTV starlet adds, “But if it is off camera, I would love to have her.”

Jenni and Zack, 26, announced their engagement on March 9. She shared the happy news on Instagram and gushed over her love. “On 2.27, I said yes on the top of the Empire State Building,” the MTV personality wrote alongside photos showing them celebrating with champagne after he popped the question.

The couple began dating in March 2019, seven months after Jenni filed for divorce from ex-husband Roger Mathews. The exes share daughter Meilani, 6, and Greyson, 5. Their divorce was finalized in August 2019.

KCR/Shutterstock

Roger, 46, harbors no ill will towards the Long Island native and opened up about his ex’s engagement during the March 11 episode of his “Champ and the Tramp” podcast. “I’m happy for her. I’m happy for them,” Roger said. “I don’t know Zack well, but what I do know of him … he’s good to my children. Jenni seems very happy. They seem very happy together.”

As for Sammi, she and JWoww became close after they joined the cast of MTV’s Jersey Shore in 2009. They appeared on the show together until 2012. When MTV rebooted the series in 2018, with the new titled Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Sammi decided not to return.

“I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship. I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS,” Sammi explained in a March 2018 Instagram post.

“However, it was a difficult decision as I love my roomies,” she continued. “I’ve decided to focus on me, my future and what truly makes me happy. I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought to me! I’ve just decided to live my life for me these days.”

But the cast still loves their former costar no matter what. Her castmates wished her “Happy Birthday” in March. But it seems the last time they reunited in person was at Deena’s baby shower in 2018. “We haven’t spoken to her in a while,” Deena, 34, told In Touch in April 2020. “She came to my baby shower and she met CJ and then we kind of lost touch.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will return with new episodes on June 3 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

