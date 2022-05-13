Everything Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola Has Said About ‘Jersey Shore’ and Her Former Castmates

Mum’s the word! Jersey Shore alum Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola has stayed pretty quiet about her former castmates and old gig, but she has spilled the tea from time to time.

The brunette beauty lost touch from her ex-costars shortly after she opted out of returning for the show’s spinoff series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, in 2018. She opened up about leaving her life as a reality TV star behind in a lengthy Instagram post.

“I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship,” she wrote in March 2018. “I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations … I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought to me!”

Since then, the stars of Jersey Shore implied Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s ex doesn’t seem to be interested in maintaining her close friendships with the cast.

“We haven’t spoken to her in a while,” Deena Cortese said in an exclusive interview with In Touch in April. Although the mom of one admitted Sam did attend her baby shower in November 2018 and met her son, “We kind of lost touch.”

“We try and invite her to things,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi added during their interview, before Jenni “JWoww” Farley chimed in, “We do still love her.”

Although Sam’s old costars appear to be saddened by their distance, it looks like Sammi has no regrets — especially after she seemingly didn’t invite them to her wedding to ex-fiancé Christian Biscardi.

“It’s understandable,” Jenni said before Sammi and Christian’s split in 2021. “I mean she came from a TV show that she clearly doesn’t want to be a part of anymore. So, there’s probably that give and take of having us part of certain … I don’t know. I wish we could talk to her about it.”