Sammi Giancola, who rose to fame as an original cast member on Jersey Shore, is opening a new business in Ocean City nearly a decade after her exit from the reality series.

In a new YouTube video, the former MTV star, 34, announced her latest venture, Sweetheart Coast, will open on the iconic boardwalk sometime in May 2021. Sammi said her boutique is going to have an array of chic and stylish items for sale, including “clothing, accessories, home decor and gifts.”

Courtesy of Sammi Giancola/Instagram

Sammi revealed she kept the exciting news under wraps for some time because she wanted to wait for everything to be “perfect” and set in motion. Prior to her storefront prospects, the TV personality launched Sweetheart Styles, her successful and growing online boutique, in 2013.

“I’ve been coming here to Ocean City, New Jersey, since I was a little kid and I thought there couldn’t have been a better place for me to open up a store than here,” she gushed about her eagerly anticipated endeavor.

The Hazlet native continues to find new ways to expand her brand following her three-year run on the reality show Jersey Shore, from 2009 to 2012. Sammi appeared on all six seasons of the MTV series and later opted out of returning for the reboot, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, in March 2018.

“I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and my relationship,” she shared in a statement via Instagram at the time. “I am not the same as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations.”

Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock

“It was a difficult decision as I love my roomies,” Sammi continued. “I’ve decided to focus on me, my future and what truly makes me happy. I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought to me.”

Aside from her business plans, Sammi also has a wedding coming up with fiancé Christian Biscardi. The couple announced their engagement in March 2019 and have yet to confirm a date for their nuptials after postponing the ceremony in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In recent months, Sammi has been working on her fitness goals, so she can feel her best when she ties the knot.

She’s got big things in store for 2021!