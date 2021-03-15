Courtesy of Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola/Instagram

Gym, tan … lots of memories! Just because Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is no longer a member of the Jersey Shore cast doesn’t mean her former roommates can’t show her love on social media. “Thank you all for the birthday wishes! It was a great day,” the New Jersey native captioned a photo of herself on Sunday, March 14, along with the hashtag “this is 34.”

“Happy Birthday, Mawma,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi commented. “Happy birthday,” added Jenni “JWoww” Farley with plenty of fun emojis. “Happy B-day,” Angelina Pivarnick chimed in.

Sammi was on MTV’s Jersey Shore for six seasons from 2009 to 2012. However, when asked to join the now-popular spinoff, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the retired reality TV personality declined.

Courtesy of Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola/Instagram

“I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship. I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS,” Sammi explained in a March 2018 Instagram post.

“However, it was a difficult decision as I love my roomies,” she continued. “I’ve decided to focus on me, my future and what truly makes me happy. I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought to me! I’ve just decided to live my life for me these days.”

During Sammi’s tenure on the series, she dated castmate Ronnie Ortiz-Magro on-and-off. As Jersey Shore fans know, the pair had a tumultuous relationship before ultimately calling it quits for good in 2014. Sammi has since moved on with fiancé Christian Biscardi.

As for her relationship with the rest of her roommates, it seems as though things are friendly enough, but strained. “We haven’t spoken to her in a while,” Deena Cortese told In Touch in April 2020. “She came to my baby shower and she met CJ and then we kind of lost touch.”

“It sucks,” Snooki, 33, added, noting all of the Jersey Shore women “drifted apart.” However, JWoww, 35, made it clear they do “still love her.”