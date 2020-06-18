She’s wifey material, for sure! Jersey Shore alum Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola knows a thing or to when it comes to serious relationships, and her dating history proves it.

Most people remember when the brunette beauty was in a tumultuous relationship with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, but some may have forgotten that before the Bronx native charmed the businesswoman, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino had eyes for “the sweetest bitch you will ever meet.”

In an episode appropriately titled, “The Tanned Triangle,” from the first season of the show, Mike first started making moves on Sammi when he cooked her breakfast. Before going out, he even gave her a compliment, saying, “you look very pretty tonight, Sammi.” Throughout the episode, they were spotted holding hands on the boardwalk and making out in the club. At least until Sammi made a B-line for Ronnie and started kissing him instead.

Of course, this betrayal turned into one of their most infamous fights. Mike ended up yelling that Sam ruined her chances of getting “his situation,” but it was probably for the best.

MTV

From that point on, Sam and Ronnie’s love story — or cautionary tale — lingered for eight years until they finally called it quits. There are endless fights we can recall from Ron making fun of Sam’s big toe to the infamous note in which Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley disclosed the hunk “put his head in between a cocktail waitress’s breasts and was grinding on multiple fat women.”

Despite the small stuff, Ronnie explained they broke up for good because he didn’t meet her timeline. “She was like, ‘I wanna get married in six months,’ and I’m like, ‘I’m still trying to figure my life out.’ I got cold feet. I ended up cheating. She found out. I blew it. It’s over,” he said in the first episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2018.

At the time, Sam decided to opt out of the spin-off series, and for good reason. “I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations,” she wrote on Instagram.

Prior to Jersey Shore’s comeback, Sammi finally met the love of her life, Christian Biscardi, in 2017. After two years of dating, they decided to make things official and got engaged in 2019. Although their wedding was supposed to be held in Spring 2020, they had to postpone their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It looks like everything worked out for Sammi Sweetheart!

Scroll below for a look at Sammi’s relationship history.