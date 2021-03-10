When a member of the Jersey Shore squad is getting married, it’s cause for a fist-pumping celebration! Several of the original and new cast members are showing love to Jenni “JWoww” Farley and her fiancé, Zack Clayton Carpinello, after the couple announced their engagement on March 9.

DJ Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wife, Lauren Sorrentino (née Pesce), are among the stars from the franchise who left congratulatory comments on her Instagram post. Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola from seasons 1 to 6 also sent her well-wishes to the pair.

Jenni revealed Zack asked for her hand in marriage during a visit to the Empire State Building in New York City on February 27, which was her 35th birthday. In the PDA portraits with her man, the mom of two shows off her massive diamond ring as they lock lips.

The professional wrestler and Jenni went public with their romance in March 2019. After introducing him to her housemates, the duo dealt with some real-life drama when Jersey Shore cameras captured Zack getting too close for comfort with her costar Angelina Pivarnick while they were at a club in Las Vegas. Their brief breakup happened in October 2019, shortly after MTV aired the episode.

Zack later apologized for his actions in a statement on Instagram, writing, “I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for. Jenni does not deserve any damage from anybody else. This is on me.” The groom-to-be continued, “I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well.”

Shortly after calling it quits, Jenni and Zack reconciled and decided to give their relationship another chance. This will mark the MTV personality’s second marriage. She was previously wed to Roger Mathews, with whom she shares kids Meilani and Greyson, and they finalized their divorce in August 2019.

Jersey Shore fans are now looking forward to two weddings: Jenni and Zack’s, as well as Sammi and Christian Biscardi’s, which was postponed due to the pandemic.

