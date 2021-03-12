Bling, bling! The ladies from Jersey Shore, including Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Angelina Pivarnick and Deena Cortese, all found love outside of the MTV show — and have gorgeous engagement rings to show for it!

The most recent starlet to get engaged is Jenni. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star revealed on March 9 her boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello, popped the question after almost two years of dating. JWoww filed for divorce from ex-husband Roger Matthews in September 2018. They share two children — Meilani and Greyson. She and Zack took their romance public in April 2019.

“On 2.27 I said yes on the top of the Empire State Building,” the New York native captioned two photos of her and Zack sipping champagne while looking at an incredible view of New York City after the special moment.

One of the reality babes was even lucky enough to find her guy while filming the now-iconic show. Snooki met husband Jionni LaValle during season 3 while partying at the cast’s old stomping ground, Karma in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

“We met at the club,” Nicole previously told Larry King during an interview. “I hated him at first. I was just like ‘Oh he’s cute, he’ll do for tonight.’ … We hung out a few times and that was that.” Funny enough, she wasn’t able to remember Jionni’s name, so she referred to him as Bernard during the early days of their relationship.

“It was a drunken hookup, and it was not the way I want to remember us meeting,” she continued. “I cringe when I watch it, because I’m like, ‘Oh my God, ew.’ But I love the fact that I met him while I was down the shore.”

The two tied the knot in 2014 and have three beautiful children — Giovanna, Lorenzo and Angelo. “I’m grateful that the show helped me meet my husband,” Snooki previously told Vulture about their unconventional love story. “Watching me and Jionni meet, I wish it was something romantic.”

Each Jersey Shore star found love one way or another and have sentimental engagement rings to show for it. Keep scrolling to see all the franchise sparklers!