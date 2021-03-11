Cry them a river? Heck no! Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are still in love despite the hand-holding scandal that rocked Hollywood.

In Touch reported in November 2019 that the former ‘NSync member was photographed holding hands with his Palmer costar, Alisha Wainwright, at a bar during a drunken night out in New Orleans. They were on a break from filming at the time, and Alisha was seen placing her hand on Justin’s knee in the photos. Justin later released a statement apologizing for his actions and clarifying that nothing more happened between them. “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

The “Sexy Back” crooner and 7th Heaven alum went public with their relationship in 2007 and officially tied the knot in October 2012. They welcomed their first child together, a son named Silas, in April 2015. More than five years later, news broke that the couple had welcomed baby boy No. 2 together in July 2020. “They told very few people. This has really brought them closer together again. They’d just learned they were having baby No. 2,” an insider revealed to In Touch. “It was a very difficult few months for them, but they came out the other side, and now they have this beautiful little boy.”

Their new bundle of joy was born eight months after Justin’s PDA scandal. The Sinner actress “appreciated the effort” he’s put in over the past few months to show her how important their relationship is, a source previously told In Touch exclusively. “Spending quality time as a couple is at the top of Justin’s list of priorities — dinners, hiking together, road trips and romantic mini-breaks are just a few of the things he’s organized,” the insider added. “After the incident with Alisha Wainwright, he’s barely drinking … he doesn’t dare! And he’s sticking to a much healthier lifestyle, too.”

The same source added that, although “it’s going to take a while to get their marriage back to where it was,” they’re “on the same page.”

“They love each other and have both agreed to work through their issues together.”

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January 2021, Justin confirmed the birth of the couple’s second baby boy and revealed that his name is Phineas. “He’s awesome and so cute, and nobody’s sleeping,” he said at the time. “But we’re thrilled. We’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier. Very grateful.”

When it comes to being parents of two, Justin told host Ellen DeGeneres that he and Jessica “don’t see each other anymore.”

“It’s a lot of fun, but I guess the saying goes, you go from a zone defense to a man-to-man really quickly,” the former boy-bander joked. “Sort of like, ‘You go get that one, I’ll get this one!'”

