Even though Justin Timberlake has been in the spotlight since he was young — he was a cast member in The All-New Mickey Mouse Club in 1993 and 1994 alongside Britney Spears and Ryan Gosling — the singer has gone on to win numerous Grammys, has a successful solo career, starred in many hit movies and started a family with his wife, Jessica Biel.

While the Tennessee native — who shares 4-year-old son with Jessica — has stayed relatively scandal-free over the years, his world was turned upside down when he was spotted holding hands with his costar Alisha Wainwright at a bar in New Orleans in November 2019.

However, the “Mirrors” crooner apologized for his actions a few weeks later on social media. “I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” he began on December 4. “A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night, and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.”

After he fessed up to his mistakes, the dad of one needed to make amends with the 7th Heaven alum. Since then, Justin has been planning several romantic dates. “He knows he’s got a lot of making up to do,” a source told In Touch exclusively. “Being in New Orleans made it difficult — he was so far away from Jessica, but since returning to Los Angeles, he’s been working hard to prove his love and reignite the spark. The way Jessica sees it, actions speak louder than words.”

The duo was spotted linking arms in late January, and it seems like the handsome hunk is willing to do everything he can to win over his lady. “Spending quality time as a couple is at the top of Justin’s list of priorities — dinners, hiking together, road trips and romantic mini-breaks are just a few of the things he’s organized,” the insider added. “After the incident with Alisha, he’s barely drinking … he doesn’t dare! And he’s sticking to a much healthier lifestyle, too.”

Justin also shared a photo of himself back in the studio following the incident in December, so here’s hoping there are more emotional ballads — and an album! — in our future.

