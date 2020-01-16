Have they patched things up? Justin Timberlake gushed over his wife, Jessica Biel, in the comments of a throwback photo she shared on Instagram on January 16 — almost two months after his PDA scandal with Alisha Wainwright broke. “Photographer: ‘Can you try it again but maybe sit like an actual human?’ Me: ‘Got it,'” Jessica, 37, captioned the photo of her younger self. Justin, 38, replied, “Nailed it,” with a heart-eyes emoji just for good measure.

The comment followed several months of social media silence from Justin after he was seen holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha, 30, in New Orleans on November 21. Justin has been much less active on social media since posting his apology to his wife for the incident on December 4, only sharing two photos in the next month. The actor “liked” photos of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow hanging out together on January 12, but hasn’t posted his own updates since mid-December. It’s possible that he’s lying low and only “liking” and commenting — for now.

Courtesy of Jessica Biel/Instagram

The fact that the performer posted a lovey comment on his wife’s photo could suggest that they’re doing better in the wake of the scandal. When the singer and Alisha were photographed holding hands during a night out together at The Absinthe House on Bourbon Street in November, they were seen laughing and talking with one another, and at one point, Alisha appeared to stroke Justin’s knee — even though he’s clearly married to Jessica.

“Jessica does feel she and Justin need to talk more about what happened,” a source revealed to In Touch exclusively around Christmas. “She felt so betrayed when she saw the photos. He has a lot of work to do to make it up to Jessica.” They noted that the couple wanted to “enjoy the holidays for [their son] Silas,” and that, “Jessica doesn’t want to break up her family, but there’s a lot more to think about.”

“Jessica still hasn’t forgiven Justin for his indiscretion in New Orleans,” another source told In Touch exclusively in early January. “They came together for the sake of their marriage and their son, Silas, but their holidays were still very frosty.”

Are positive Instagram comments the first step toward healing for this celebrity couple?