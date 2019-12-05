He’s setting the record straight. Justin Timberlake released a new statement denying rumors he cheated on his wife, Jessica Biel, with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright during their night out together in New Orleans.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” he wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, December 4. “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar.”

The 38-year-old added, “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior.”

The former ’NSync star then addressed how he should have “known better,” because he strives to set a positive example for his son, Silas. “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that,” he continued.

Justin concluded his message by mentioning how “incredibly proud” he is to be working on the film Palmer.

Rumors have been swirling about the costars ever since they were photographed holding hands during an evening out together at The Absinthe House on Bourbon Street on November 21. Unfortunately, it looks like the incident with Alisha, 30, caused some trouble in his relationship with the 7th Heaven alum, 37.

“Justin and Jessica have been arguing for months,” a source told In Touch exclusively. “They’ve been fighting to save the marriage for the sake of Silas, but the photos of him wasted and being all handsy with Alisha” led to more turmoil.

Amid the speculation about Justin and Alisha’s relationship, her father, Jeff, spoke out to defend the actress in a candid interview, claiming it was “just work, that’s all.”

“I did not make anything of it, really. I am a music producer, so I am used to all the hoopla. This is the business we are in. This is how it goes,” Jeff told the DailyMail on November 27.

So, how is Jessica coping with all of this drama? “She’s an extremely private person who hates being gossiped about,” another source previously revealed to In Touch.

Even though the actress has been wearing her wedding ring, the insider said it “doesn’t mean she’s not mad.”

Hopefully time heals all wounds.