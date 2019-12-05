Even though Justin Timberlake wishes he could ~ take back the night ~ he was spotted holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright, he is still in deep water with his wife Jessica Biel. Following the 38-year-old’s public apology, a source told In Touch exclusively the actress, 37, encouraged her husband to set the record straight.

“He says he was going to do it anyway, but Jessica pushed Justin to make a public statement,” the insider said. “It was necessary for his image, but more importantly, another step in saving his marriage. He still has a lot of work ahead of him.”

The “Sexy Back” singer has been working tirelessly to make things right with the brunette beauty. “Justin is cleaning up the mess he made. He had no choice, he had to say something. He humiliated Jessica and while he apologized to her, and still continues to, that wasn’t enough,” the source shared.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” the heartthrob wrote in his apologetic Instagram post on Wednesday, December 4. “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar.”

Justin continued, “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

The A-list couple were said to be having marital problems long before Justin’s PDA scandal. “Justin and Jessica have been arguing for months,” a source told In Touch exclusively of the parents, who share a 4-year-old son, Silas. “They’ve been fighting to save the marriage for the sake of Silas, but the photos of him wasted and being all handsy with Alisha is the final nail in the coffin.”