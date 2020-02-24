Happy Fam! Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Take Their Son Silas Out in NYC Post-Scandal — See Photos

Looking good, you two! Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel seemed happy while out with their son, Silas, in New York City on Sunday, February 23 — three months after the pop star was spotted holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright.

Clearly, it looks like the Hollywood A-listers are back on track in their marriage as they couldn’t stop smiling and showing affection during their outing. Justin, 39, wore a bright red plaid shirt with jeans, a hat and sunglasses while Jessica, 37, sported a puffy jacket with a hat, black pants and white sneakers. The “Mirrors” crooner was seen pushing his 4-year-old son in his stroller and had his arm wrapped around his wife.

It’s refreshing to see the handsome hunk and the 7th Heaven alum spending more time together these days following the PDA scandal. Despite the rocky situation, Justin couldn’t help but gush over his wife on Valentine’s Day on Instagram. “Throwback to our first year together. It ain’t hard to tell from my face!!!” the musician captioned a sweet photo of himself hugging the actress. “When you know, you know. I love you, my funny Valentine. Every day the 14th!!! Happy love day, y’all!”

For her part, the brunette beauty shared a sweet snap of her husband with their son on social media. “My Valentines. Love you guys to the [moon emoji],” she wrote. “We love you baaaack!” Justin replied.

Earlier this month, the pair attended the Sinner premiere and afterparty in Los Angeles where they “barely interacted,” an eyewitness told In Touch exclusively. “There didn’t seem to be tension. They were doing their own thing — Justin was hanging out with the guys, and Jessica seemed to be tending to work obligations with catching up, photos, etc.”

These days, Justin — who was seen canoodling with his 30-year-old costar at a bar in New Orleans — is putting his family first. “Since returning to Los Angeles, Justin’s been working hard to prove his love and reignite the spark,” a second source told In Touch exclusively.

At the end of the day, Jessica and Justin “love each other” and “are on the same page” when it comes to their relationship, the insider added. Sounds like this was just a bump in the road!

We’re just happy #Jusica is still going strong. Scroll through the gallery below to see photos from their cute outing.