Stepping into his new role! Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s 5-year-old son, Silas, is “already asking when he [can] play with his little brother,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “It’s really cute.”

Although the parents only recently welcomed baby No. 2 after a top-secret pregnancy, they can already tell Silas is “going to be a great big brother,” the insider shares. “Justin and Jess are happily quarantining in Montana with Silas and their new baby boy. Jess’ mom Kimberly has been there too, helping out and fawning over her new grandson.”

Following the birth of their newborn, “Justin has been super attentive, taking care of Silas, taking him fishing, cooking meals, being the best dad and husband, pampering Jess like you wouldn’t believe,” the source dishes. “Of course, he had a lot of making up to do since his New Orleans scandal with his costar.”

The birth of their second son comes just eight months after the pop star, 39, was photographed flirting and holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright in November 2019. At the time, the two were filming their new movie in Louisiana.

Courtesy of Justin Timberlake/Instagram

Two weeks after the incident, Justin apologized to his family on Instagram. “A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son,” he wrote on December 4. “I want to apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

MEGA

Since then, the pair has been working on their relationship and seem to be in a better place today.

On Monday, July 20, In Touch confirmed Justin and Jessica became a family of four. “They told very few people. This has really brought them closer together again. They’d just learned they were having baby No. 2,” another insider revealed. “It was a very difficult few months for them, but they came out the other side, and now they have this beautiful little boy.”

We can’t wait to see the Timberlake boys grow up together.