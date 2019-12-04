She looks a little down. Jessica Biel was spotted running errands in West Hollywood on December 3, just weeks after her husband, Justin Timberlake, was seen getting a little too cozy with actress Alisha Wainwright during a drunken night out at a bar in New Orleans in late November. The Sinner actress, 37, has not been seen with her spouse since he was photographed holding hands with his Palmer costar on a balcony after a day of filming on November 21.

Justin, 38, and Alisha, 30, enjoyed a night out with their costars at The Absinthe House on Bourbon Street that night and some onlookers felt they looked a little too comfortable with each other — in fact, Alisha appeared to rub the “Cry Me a River” performer’s knee while they sat together. They were also seen laughing and talking with one another.

Jessica was previously spotted wearing her wedding ring in a self-serve parking garage in Los Angeles on November 25 during her first public outing since Justin and Alisha were snapped holding hands. She put on the jewelry to “save face,” a source told In Touch exclusively at the time.

“She’s an extremely private person who hates being gossiped about,” the insider exclusively dished. “Just because she’s wearing it doesn’t mean she’s not mad. She feels totally humiliated by Justin and still hasn’t forgiven him.”

But was there anything untoward really happening between Justin and his costar when they were seen together? “Several cast members were there, and it was just a cast gathering,” an insider told Us Weekly of the New Orleans night out. “Nothing remotely romantic is going on with Justin and Alisha. The whole cast is shooting out there and like to hang out together. They were very much in public and nothing inappropriate was happening.”

Alisha’s representative also told Us “there is no validity” to any of the rumors. The rep noted Justin and her client are just “working on a project together.” Plus, Alisha’s father, Jeff Wainwright, spoke out about the romance speculation, claiming it’s “just work, that’s all.”

“They are working on a movie together,” Jeff told the DailyMail on November 27. “I did not make anything of it, really. I am a music producer, so I am used to all the hoopla. This is the business we are in. This is how it goes … I cannot be telling you whether or not she is in a relationship or things like that.”

Jessica has a right to feel however she wants to about the photos of her husband and his coworker together, even if, ultimately, it was a totally innocent situation. Check out the photos of her looking a little glum during her December 3 outing in the gallery below.