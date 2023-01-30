Doing It Themselves! See Photos of Justin Duggar and Claire Duggar’s Complete RV Renovation

Doing it themselves! Counting On alum Justin Duggar and his wife, Claire Duggar (née Spivey), have completely renovated a dated RV into a chill area perfect for relaxing.

“Loved transforming this old, nasty camper into such a cozy little space!” the couple wrote from their joint YouTube channel in January 2023.

The video, titled ‘Our Camper Rehab,’ showed off the former reality TV personalities as they gutted the existing interior, ripped off wood paneling, and refreshed the space with brighter colors, new storage solutions and a completely new bathroom.

“Had the best time working on this DIY project together,” Justin shared with his Instagram followers after the RV’s completion.

The Counting On couple is no stranger to do-it-yourself projects. In Touch reported in October 2021 that shortly after their February 2021 nuptials, Justin and Duggar had purchased a fixer-upper in Texas not too far from Claire’s parents, Robert Spivey Jr. and Hilary Spivey.

Prior to that, Justin proved his skills after he purchased property from his dad, Jim Bob Duggar, for $1 and sold it three months later for $195,000.

Justin first announced his courtship with Claire in September 2020 via social media. However, it was later revealed that the couple had been secretly courting for 14 months by their November 2020 engagement.

“What a year this has been! God has done so much in my life, and the biggest blessing has been the gift of Claire,” he wrote in September 2020, going Instagram official with his then-girlfriend. “She is more precious than anything I could ever ask for, and I’m so excited about our future together!”

The TLC alums tied the knot in February 2022, complete with a ceremony the couple deemed a “fairy tale.”

“The wedding day was awesome,” the Arkansas native gushed of their nuptials in a TLC video from April 2021. “I mean, of course, that’s every guy’s expression, but it was really something that was super memorable and I wish we could go back to that day every once in a while — and just replay it all over again.”

Keep scrolling to see before and after photos of Justin and Claire’s DIY RV renovation!