Not having it! Joy-Anna Duggar clapped back at a troll who pointed out her wedding band was missing in new photos with husband Austin Forsyth.

“‘He just needs a companion.’ Austin’s mom told this to me when we were dating; it’s so true,” the Counting On star, 22, captioned the precious pics on October 24. “He just wants somebody with him, and I love this about him! I’ll be your companion any day, baby.”

In response, one person commented, “So, do you just get an engagement ring in this belief? I didn’t see a band with her ring.” The mom of two then shot back, “[Eye roll] no, my fingers were swollen during pregnancy, and I haven’t put my wedding band back on.”

Courtesy of Joy-Anna Duggar/Instagram

The reality TV couple welcomed baby No. 2 on August 21, two days after her due date. “To say my heart is full is an understatement,” Joy-Anna wrote on Instagram at the time. “We have been dreaming of this day and are so happy to announce that our baby girl arrived August 21 at 2:12 p.m. weighing 8 lbs, 5 oz and is 19.5 inches long! She has the best personality, is easy going and loves to be held! She has her nights and days mixed up, but honestly, I love it! Getting to spend that quiet, quality time with her through the night has been SO special!” Later, the duo revealed her sweet name — Evelyn Mae.

The TLC stars are already parents to son Gideon, whom they welcomed in February 2018. They also lost a daughter named Annabell Elise when they miscarried at 20 weeks in June 2019. The couple have done their best to honor her memory in the year since, even paying tribute to her on the anniversary of the day they found out there was no heartbeat.

“I remember leaving our ultrasound appointment, sobbing and wondering how we were ever going to move forward and so fearful of having to deliver her,” Joy shared on Instagram on June 26. “It hurts to look back at these pictures and remember the pain and heartbreak, but, when I do look back, I am so thankful for how far we’ve come … how God has given us more joy, peace [and] healing than I ever thought we would have again.”

In the same Instagram post from October 24, Joy clapped back in a separate comment after someone asked if she is “pregnant again.”

“I have a 9-week-old,” she simply said.