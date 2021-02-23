Family feud? Joy-Anna Duggar “liked” a shady Instagram post amid sister Jill Duggar‘s tension with their parents.

According to reddit, the Counting On star gave a thumbs up to a DuggarBates Confessions post from February 9. “I realize Jill Duggar needs to distance herself from her family for mental health reasons, but I don’t understand why they need to make their issues with their family public,” the post read.

“Speaking out against them publicly will burn more bridges between them. They say they want to repair their relationship one day, but their actions don’t reflect that,” the lengthy post continued. “If I have an issue with my family, I deal with it privately. And I certainly don’t bank on it by going to media outlets and YouTube to air out the dirty laundry. It’s not very Christian if you ask me. I get the sense that Jill and Derick need money, and this is an easy route to get that money.”

In July 2020, Jill’s husband, Derick Dillard, put the family’s hit TLC show on blast, alleging that the series is “not accurate at all.”

“Maybe I’ll start a livestream during episodes, critiquing what is really going on in real-time.” He later made more shocking allegations, adding, “[The show is] still under [Jim Bob Duggar‘s] control, and he will attack the victims if they threaten his show. We were humiliated and threatened when we first tried to not film.”

A few months later, the mother of two — who shares kids Israel, 5, and Samuel, 3, with the law student — revealed she set “boundaries” with her family.

“I never expected this to happen or for it to get to this point,” Jill admitted of their fallout. “I’m realizing I can’t put a timeline on healing. I love my family and they love me. I really just have to follow God’s lead and take it one day at a time.”

Following their statements, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar gave a rare response of their own.

“Every family has differences of opinion and perspective at times, but families work things out,” the reality TV couple told People in a statement on October 21. “We all love Jill, Derick and their boys very much. It is our prayer that our relationship is healed and fully restored quickly!”

Clearly, we know where at least one of her siblings stands. Her 17 other brothers and sisters have yet to speak out.