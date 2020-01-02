After telling fans there’s “no chance” that he and wife Jill Dillard (née Duggar) will ever be on Counting On again, Derick Dillard seems to have offered a solution to that problem. On Tuesday, December 31, he suggested that TLC should give the adult Duggar kids “their own show.” The former reality star shared the idea as he continued to answer fans’ questions after turning his Instagram comment section into an impromptu Q&A about the family’s TV series.

Courtesy of Derick Dillard/Instagram

Derick, 30, dropped the bombshell as he seemingly replied to a comment suggesting that the “adults” on the show “should get [their] own money.” The fan, who started the whole thread by asking why the parents of two are never at Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar‘s house, responded to one of Derick’s many comments, “Oh, wow. Yeah, I can see Jim Bob controlling the [money], which isn’t right.” In a separate comment, they continued, “Seems JB wants control of everything, which isn’t right. Y’all are adults and [should] receive your pay. … And why is he on the show? Wasn’t he kicked out … [because] of hiding what Josh [Duggar] did?”

In previous comments, the law student put TLC, Jim Bob and Counting On on blast when he told fans that 19 Kids and Counting “wasn’t” canceled, but instead “just renamed.” Suggesting that the two shows are one in the same, he insisted that the spin-off, which was originally titled Jill and Jessa: Counting On, was never actually Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) and her sister’s show. Instead, he said the whole thing was pretty much Jim Bob’s project.

“All of the shows have been under his contract,” he claimed. “He is the only one with a contract. … The show title has nothing to do with whose show it is or who owns/controls the contract.” In fact, Derick claimed that he and his wife were so in the dark about the behind-the-scenes deals that “for a long time,” they “were under the impression that the family didn’t make any money from the show.” He explained, “Rather, it was presented to us as something that was done as a ministry that TLC periodically subsidized in the form of reimbursements for things like gas, restaurants, travel, etc. … but not any actual pay on top of that.”