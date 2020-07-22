Celebrities Who Have Battled Mental Health Issues — From Ariana Grande to Kanye West and More

There’s a saying that goes, “Stars — they’re just like us!” It’s usually used in kind of a snarky manner, but there is one area in which celebrities are, in fact, just like us: They struggle with mental health issues, too. A lot of people do, and there’s no shame in it.

One of the many celebs who has opened up about their mental health is Katy Perry. She revealed she contemplated suicide following her 2017 split from her now-fiancé Orlando Bloom.

“I had broken up with my boyfriend, who is now my baby daddy-to-be,” the “Firework” singer told CBC Radio of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor in June 2020. “And then I was excited about flying high off the next record. But the validation did not make me high, and so I just crashed … I lost my smile.”

Revealing she never lost “hope” thanks to her deep-rooted religious beliefs, she said believing in “something bigger than” herself helped her heal. “Of course, if I am the one controlling my destiny, I am going to be the one driving it into the ground,” she said, adding that she believes everyone “has a purpose” and she’s “not disposable.”

The American Idol judge also shared how she found clarity and growth after experiencing a hardship. “It was so important for me to be broken so that I could find my wholeness in a whole different way. And be more dimensional than just living my life like a thirsty pop star all the time,” she said. She also revealed being grateful for her world is “the thing that saved my life.”

She continued, “If it gets really, really hard, I walk around and say, ‘I am grateful, I am grateful!’ even though I am in a s–tty mood.”

Although Katy and Orlando parted ways in March 2017, the realized they couldn’t live without each other and shortly got back together. It looks like everything worked out!

Check out our gallery below of several stars who have spoken out about their mental health concerns, many in an attempt to help others not feel so alone.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).