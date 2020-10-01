Smart with their money! Jill Duggar (née Dillard) and husband Derick Dillard revealed how they earn cash after Counting On.

“Well, first of all, full disclosure, you’re actually helping us right now because we got our YouTube channel monetized, and by watching this, you’re helping us out,” the dad of two divulged. “So we appreciate that.”

Jill — who shares sons Israel and Samuel with Derick — added, “Growing up, for both of us, it was highly encouraged to not be in debt, so it wasn’t really an option for us to go into debt,” she said. “I’m really grateful that neither one of us had debt.”

As for how they pay for Derick’s law schooling? He said he “tried to knock out as many classes” as he could “at community college” first and enrolled in advanced placement (AP) courses as well. “I worked throughout high school and college, and a lot of my working in high school ended up going toward school expenses.” He noted that he had “some family help” as well and took the SAT’s “five times to try to increase school financial scholarships.”

Prior to opening up about their finances, the couple received backlash for seemingly living off handouts. Derick, who used to do missionary work in Central America, relied on fans to donate money and fund his trips abroad, which critics weren’t happy about.

“I’m going to donate my charity money to my local food bank or women’s shelter … you have lots of money from TLC, why don’t you put that towards your ministry?” someone once fumed, while another said, “The lying scamming bigot is at it again.”

Derick was fired from TLC for his transphobic remarks about Jazz Jennings. In August 2017, he shared his unwarranted opinion, tweeting, “What an oxymoron … a ‘reality’ show which follows a non-reality.” he posted. “‘Transgender’ is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God.”

At the time, the network released a statement. “We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future,” the statement read. “We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so.”

Still, Derick insisted he was a “volunteer” for the program, alleging that his father-in-law, Jim Bob Duggar, forced him to work for free. “There is too little space and time on Twitter to explain my whole thought process over the course of the past four+ years, but the point is, TLC should have handled all of it much differently,” he tweeted.

Despite the drama, it sounds like Jill and Derick are forging their own path.