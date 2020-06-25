After his cheating scandal, Josh Duggar all but disappeared from social media — but, lately, Anna Duggar is featuring photos of her husband more and more often. Occasionally, she even posts a picture of them displaying some major PDA. After sharing more than 10 years of marriage and six children together, it seems their romance is as hot and heavy as ever.

On Tuesday, January 23, the Counting On star even took a moment to reflect on their relationship over a decade after Josh, 32, first popped the question. “It’s official, I’m 32! It’s been such a special day!” Anna wrote on Instagram as she celebrated her birthday — and the anniversary of her engagement. “Josh [and] I wrapped up the evening with a dinner date, reminiscing [about] our engagement 12 years ago today (can you believe it’s been that long?!?!?!) and dreaming about the exciting things in store for our family in the near future!”

Over the last year, Anna ramped up her social media activity, and that includes posting about her love for her husband. In September 2019, she celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on Instagram with a heartfelt message. “11 years ago, before God, our family and friends, we said, “I do!” — and my how the past 11 years have flown by!” she wrote. “The joys we’ve experienced together have far surpassed the shadows of sorrow we’ve walked through. … I love you so much, Joshua, and look forward to growing old together!”

She continued the compliments in January when the couple honored unconditional love during a double date night with Josh’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. The mom of six thanked her husband and in-laws for giving her such a “fun evening” out as a foursome. She revealed the “advice” she gets from both the grandparents who “are a couple [of] decades ahead of [them] in life” is invaluable — and it teaches her so much.

And when Josh’s birthday rolled around in March, she dubbed him her “best friend.” The Duggar daughter-in-law flaunted their love for their fans as she shared a few snaps of the family party they enjoyed together. It’s clear the passion is still there for this couple. Check out all of their rare PDA moments in the gallery below.