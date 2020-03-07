The whole Duggar family got together to celebrate oldest son Josh Duggar’s birthday throughout the week. On Tuesday, March 3, Anna Duggar took to Instagram to share photos from her “best friend’s birthday” as the whole Counting On crew ate ice cream and helped blow out the candles. On Wednesday, March 4, she revealed that the “birthday celebration continued” with a bowling party.

“Looks like you all are still having fun!” one fan commented on the posts, which featured photos of the family crowded around the Duggar son’s kitchen as well as out and about at a bowling alley. “What cute pictures!!” agreed another. “And I love the look on the li’l face of the cutie bowling at the end of the video. Adorable!” A third wrote, “Great day, great family time. 👍😍”

Josh, 32, and Anna, 31, welcomed their sixth child together, a daughter named Maryella, in November 2019. The parents chose her name to honor Josh’s late grandma Mary Duggar. “When Josh’s grandma passed away, we considered the name Mary, but we were hesitant because Grandma (Mary Duggar) was such a special lady,” the mom shared on Instagram. “We wanted our daughter’s name to be a reminder of how special Grandma was and carry on her legacy, but without feeling like we were trying to replace her.”

Since welcoming baby No. 6, the couple has still managed to find time to spend as husband and wife. In January 2020, they headed out for a “double date with Pops and Lolli,” a.k.a. in-law Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Though they brought their youngest along for the evening, it seems some of their kids’ aunts and uncles stepped in to watch the rest.

In February 2020, the duo finally managed to snag another romantic night out. However, it still wasn’t just the two of them. Once again, Maryella was along for the ride. When a fan questioned why they did get a babysitter — we’re sure Jana Duggar would’ve been happy to oblige — the mom of six explained breast-feeding was to blame. “For me, it is much easier to bring a nursing infant along for our date. Once they are weaned or eating solids we will leave them with a babysitter,” she said.

Having a little one in tow doesn’t seem to stop these two from having fun, though. After courting with a chaperone by their sides, it probably feels downright familiar.