He’s back. Josh Duggar resurfaced on Instagram in wife Anna Duggar‘s post about his parent’s “unconditional love,” and people made their displeasure over his appearance clear in the comments.

“We enjoyed a double date with Pops and Lolli this evening!” Anna, 31, wrote. “It means the world to have parents that unconditionally love us and who are there to encourage us along life’s way. The older I get, the more I realize just how much I value and lean on the advice from our parents and the Godly men and women who are a couple [of] decades ahead of us in life.”

The Counting On star concluded, “Thanks Sweetie, Pops and Lolli for such a fun evening — it was great to chat, laugh and have a great night out together! ♥️”

Courtesy of Anna Duggar/Instagram

Josh, 31, who has not made nearly as many appearances on social media since the scandals involving him abusing five individuals — including four of his sisters — and cheating on Anna broke in 2015. Not everyone in the comments of Anna’s post was happy to see the oldest Duggar son again.

“Room full of people in denial,” one person wrote. Another said, “Still can’t stand seeing Josh and also Anna still with him. She deserves better.” Someone else added, “I just can’t even look at Josh. People don’t change and he’s a bad person.”

One person even pointed out the double-standard that seems to be in place when it comes to grace and forgiveness for Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard. (In December, Derick, 30, claimed that his wife isn’t even allowed at her family’s house unless her father is there).

“Too bad they don’t show Jill and her family the same unconditional love,” an Instagram user pointed out. Another person agreed and added, “I would much rather see Jill [than] Josh and Jim Bob.”

To be fair, others seemed impressed with Anna and her in-laws. “You are a true example of love Anna 💗,” someone commented. A different person replied, “Having a wonderful support system is definitely a blessing! Praying for y’all that you all have many more years together!!”

How do you feel about Josh popping up in Anna’s Instagram posts again?