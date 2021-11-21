Some one-on-one time! Former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star Jon Gosselin and his daughter Hannah Gosselin jetted off together for a vacation in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 21.

“Going back to Cali (in my LL Cool J voice) lol,” Jon, 44, captioned an Instagram Story photo he took of his and Hannah’s feet along with their luggage as they waited in an airport.

He shared another photo of his 17-year-old, who flashed her dad a big smile from the passenger seat of their car as he snapped a shot of their luggage in the trunk. “You ready?” he wrote in the caption of the photo of his beautiful daughter.

The adorable father-daughter duo posed for a cute selfie together once they touched down in the City of Angels. “Hello sunny La! We made it safe. 🙌🏽,” Jon captioned the photo, where he twinned with his mini-me.

Fans took to the comments to gush over the sweet picture and many of them could not believe how big Hannah has gotten. “Awww she’s so grown now! Beautiful young lady!” one fan gushed about Hannah. “Daddy daughter time!! So fun! [white heart emoji],” another fan wrote.

It seems Jon is soaking up every last minute he has with his little girl at home before she heads off to college. He opened up about her plans during the November 8, episode of The Dr. Oz Show.

“My daughter, she wants to graduate early,” the Pennsylvania native revealed about his high schooler. “Certain things have changed during COVID where she can graduate early, and they’ll be 18 in May.”

As In Touch previously reported, Jon has had custody of Hannah and his son Collin since 2018. He and his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, divorced in December 2009. Kate, 46, was awarded full custody of their eight children — 21-year-old twins Mady and Cara and 17-year-old sextuplets Hannah, Collin, Aaden, Leah, Joel and Alexis.

During the same episode, host Dr. Mehmet Oz asked Jon if Hannah missed her mom after living with him for nearly three years, and he replied, “No, I know that.”

“[Hannah] feels a little bit slighted from what things have transpired,” Jon told Dr. Oz, 61. “I know she misses Leah and Alexis. She’s been snubbed by her brothers, so I don’t know what’s going on with that.”

Courtesy of Jon Gosselin/Instagram

Kate put her Pennsylvania house up for sale in February. She and four of her sextuplets, Aaden, Joel, Alexis and Leah, moved to North Carolina in March. Hannah and Collin remained in Pennsylvania with Jon, while Mady and Cara live on campus at their respective colleges.