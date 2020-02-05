She’s doing A-OK. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice got honest about her separation from husband Joe Giudice during the Wednesday, February 5, episode of Pop of the Morning. It seems like the reality star is holding up well since announcing their split.

“We’re doing good,” Teresa said of herself and their four daughters — Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 — in the interview. The beauty said she and Joe promised to “support each other, no matter what,” despite uncoupling, and she’s taking that to the extreme by supporting any new relationships he may have.

Courtesy of Joe Giudice/Instagram

“I even told Joe, ‘You know, when you find your significant other, I’ll even come and hang out with you to make it good for my girls,'” she said, explaining how she would embrace another woman with open arms in the interest of her daughters. “Obviously, if I’m fine with it, they’ll be fine with it,” she added.

Joe and Teresa went public with their split back in December, In Touch confirmed. RHONJ fans will get to see what lead to the two toward splitsville on the new season of the hit reality show. “He said to me, ‘I just want you to know, I feel nothing for you,’” Teresa said of a conversation she had with her ex in a sneak peek obtained by Us Weekly ahead of the latest episode. “He told me, ‘Go find somebody else.’ He’s like, ‘I won’t even be mad.’”

After 20 years of marriage, the couple decided to go their separate ways in part due to the great distance between them. Joe is currently living in Italy until a verdict is reached on his deportation sentence. Meanwhile, Teresa is still stationed in New Jersey with the rest of the family. Back in March 2019, Joe completed his prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. Since Joe is not a United States citizen, he was transferred to ICE custody before a judge granted his request to return to Italy to await his verdict in October 2019.

Although their relationship has come to an end, it looks like it was for the best.