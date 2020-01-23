Friends again? Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo reunited in a new Super Bowl commercial on Thursday, January 23 — one month after the frenemies were spotted working on a project in California — amid their reignited feud. In a teaser for the commercial, Teresa, 47, and Caroline, 58, are seen wearing red dresses and dipping bread into Sabra’s olive tapenade hummus while sitting at a table with red tablecloths and silverware.

In the clip, the Real Housewives of New Jersey stars barely speak to one another and only say each other’s names out loud. At the end, Teresa fixes her hair while Caroline lets out a huge sigh and chucks her slice of bread on the floor, so it’s unclear if the pair actually put their differences aside once and for all.

Caroline also shared the news on Instagram. “#SuperBowlLIV is the biggest game of the year, but who cares about football when I’m sitting down for dinner with @teresagiudice? See what happens during the @Sabra commercial on Feb 2!” she wrote. Of course, fans immediately took to the comments section to find out what was really going on between the duo. One person wrote, “Love you both. I hope there was a big hug and good laughs afterward,” while another echoed, “And now I have to watch the Super Bowl.” A third person chimed in, writing, “OMG this is too good. I can’t wait for the whole thing.”

It makes sense that the Bravo personalities would star in a commercial about food since Teresa previously wrote a cookbook while Caroline launched a YouTube cooking show in November 2019.

The reality stars fought over the years, but Caroline predicted Teresa’s estranged husband, Joe Giudice, would go to jail at some point in the future during their tell-all interview with Andy Cohen in October. “Prediction: something may happen where someone has to go somewhere. Teresa is going to have to pull herself up by her bootstraps and take over,” Caroline previously said in the past. “She will say, ‘You know what? I tried, I stood by him, but I am going to have to divorce him now, and I am going to show my daughters what it’s like to be strong and independent on your own and survive.’”

“It’s just so sad,” Teresa responded. “She has lived that crooked life. I have never lived that crooked life. I guess she has and who she comes and where she came from … How could she predict that? Did she have anything to do with what happened between Joe and I? Was she a rat? By her saying that, why did she say that? Why? Those words would never come out of my life regarding anybody. Anybody. Maybe [she called the feds on us.] You never know. Why would she predict those words?”

Later on, the Manzo’d With Children alum responded to Teresa’s claims and didn’t hold back. “I’m not going to fight it. If that’s what she believes, you’re not going to change your mind. It’s just, it’s so beyond ridiculous that it’s not even worth a comment to it,” she told In Touch at the time.

So, will these two kiss and make up? Guess we will find out real soon!