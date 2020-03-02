Smoking hot. Real Housewives of New Jersey veteran Joe Giudice took to Instagram to gush over his estranged wife, Teresa Giudice, on Sunday, March 1. The proud dad, 47, has been exchanging pleasantries with his former flame since announcing their separation.

With heart-eye emojis and fire, Joe expressed how hot the beauty looked after enjoying a day of R&R. “Such a relaxing spa day @caesarsac thank you to everyone there and everyone @ballysac for another amazing stay,” Teresa captioned the photo of herself in a white terry cloth robe.

Courtesy of Joe Giudice

Along with Joe, fans also raved over the reality star in the comments. “Good, relax [you] deserve it!” one user wrote with a red heart emoji. “Girl, if anyone deserves it, you do,” another added. “You have to take time for you,” a third chimed in. “In order to be a great mom, be there for your father. I’m sure you’re worn to a frazzle. Take care, [you] need Teresa time.”

This isn’t the first time Joe has fawned over his ex on social media. In January, Joe shared his pride for Teresa and her new business endeavor. “Love my wife, always working. Great, [inspirational] women stay focused,” he wrote at the time. He later added an additional comment, reading, “She is [the] mother of my four beautiful girls love is always there, family first.”

Although Joe clearly still has feelings for Teresa, distance strained their relationship. Joe is currently living in Italy while he awaits a verdict on his deportation case. After completing his 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March 2019, he was then transferred to ICE custody since he is not an American citizen. In October, a judge granted his request to return to his native home of Italy until his case is settled. While Joe’s fate is still uncertain, they went their separate ways in December 2019.

“Everyone saw it coming. No one is really surprised,” a source exclusively told In Touch after the news of their uncoupling. “Even their daughters knew it was coming and the recent trip to Italy was all about spending quality time together and discussing the real issue at hand — they were splitting up.”