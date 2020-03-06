Still has the hots for her! Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Joe Giudice took to Instagram to gush over his estranged wife, Teresa Giudice, on Wednesday, March 4. The Italy native, 47, complimented his ex-lover’s new ~enhancements~ in a NSFW comment.

“Nice new boobs,” the Bravo reality star wrote on a photo of Tre, sprinkled with a thumbs up emoji. In January, the beauty went under the knife for a breast augmentation and it seems like Joe is pleased with the results. Fans quickly noticed his flirty comment. “Oh my fing gah [sic]. Take it easy there, Joe,” one user joked. With crying laughing emojis, another added, “I love you and Tre.”

Courtesy of Teresa Giudice

This isn’t the first time Joe has slid into Teresa’s comments following their split. On March 1, the dad of four raved over the beauty with heart eyes and fire after she posted a photo from her trip to the spa. Prior to Teresa’s day of R&R, Joe fawned over his ex’s work ethic. “Love my wife, always working. Great, [inspirational] women stay focused,” he wrote on a photo promoting her new business endeavor in January. “She is [the] mother of my four beautiful girls love is always there, family first,” he later added.

Although Joe may still admire Teresa, their relationship has been strained by distance. Joe is currently living in Italy while he awaits a verdict on his deportation case. In March 2019, the TV personality completed a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. He was then transferred to ICE custody since he is not an American citizen. In October 2019, a judge granted Joe’s request to return to his native home of Italy until his case comes to a close.

While Joe’s fate is still uncertain, the couple decided to separate in December 2019. “Everyone saw it coming. No one is really surprised,” a source exclusively told In Touch after the news of their uncoupling. “Even their daughters knew it was coming and the recent trip to Italy was all about spending quality time together and discussing the real issue at hand — they were splitting up.”

Ultimately, the parents vowed to do what is best for their daughters. “Teresa and Joe explained that they would always be their parents, and respect each other, but it was time for them to go their separate ways,” the insider noted. “The girls got it, all four of them understood the situation.”