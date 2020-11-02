Keeping it classy! Pregnant Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) showed off her sophisticated fashion sense while stepping out in a form-fitting dress and crimson-colored heels on Sunday, November 1.

The expectant Counting On star, 26, looked ready for business in her stylish ensemble, which perfectly hugged her baby bump. Jinger completed her look with a striped-blazer and hoop earrings for her luncheon with pals in Venice, California. She was joined by husband Jeremy Vuolo and their 2-year-old daughter, Felicity.

Jinger turned heads with her trendy midi-dress because of her famous family’s dress code. Girls often wear long skirts because of the modesty standards in the TLC brood and they also don’t wear high heels often for the same reason, although some of the Duggar daughters have been making exceptions.

Jinger previously defied her family’s sartorial rules by wearing pants and jeans after she got married to Jeremy, 33, and she has continued to flaunt her fierce maternity style in recent months.

On Halloween Eve, the soon-to-be mom of two shared new portraits captured amid her pregnancy. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to become a family of four! God has been so kind to us,” she gushed on Instagram. “Almost there! Wow! @moniqueserraphotography you did a fantastic job capturing these photos.”

The former soccer player-turned-doting dad followed suit by posting another photo from the outdoor shoot and shared his excitement to have another girl on the way. “Felicity is going to be an amazing big sister. Expecting no jealousy at all,” he joked in his caption on October 30.

Jinger and Jeremy announced they are having another child in May, following a devastating miscarriage in the fall of 2019. “Having that little one healthy in the womb, and growing strong, is so exciting,” he told People amid their baby No. 2 reveal.

The reality star’s due date is in November 2020, so their little one could be arriving any time now! While they count down the days, Jinger said she has been in “serious nesting mode” and in the process of getting their home organized.

“My goals are to wake up a bit before Lissy to have some time alone for Bible reading and prayer, get a prenatal workout in, drink lots of water and take naps whenever I can,” she shared in an update. “With a toddler in tow, that doesn’t happen perfectly each week. Having a goal in mind helps keep me motivated to jump back into my routine whenever I encounter a crazy day here or there.”

