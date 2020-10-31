Another girl in the mix! Pregnant Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, shared beautiful new maternity photos with just a few weeks to go until their little one is expected to arrive.

“We couldn‘t be more thrilled to become a family of four! God has been so kind to us,” the expectant Counting On star, 26, captioned her Instagram post on Friday, October 30. “Almost there! Wow! @moniqueserraphotography you did a fantastic job capturing these photos,” Jinger added alongside the breathtaking portraits.

Courtesy of Jinger Vuolo/Instagram

In the first snap, Jinger and her spouse, 33, face each other while he lovingly cradles her baby bump. The second photo shows the pair beaming and looking down at their precious 2-year-old daughter, Felicity. Jinger models a floral-patterned dress and stylish fedora hat with a feather in the third pic.

“Such sweet pictures! Miss you all!” her sister, Jana Duggar, who lives in Arkansas along with most of the Duggar family, replied to the post. Jinger and Jeremy have lived in Los Angeles, California, since 2019 after moving from Laredo, Texas.

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff also showed love in the comments section. “Ahhh, your family is so stunning, Jinger!!!” she wrote to her fellow TLC alum.

Meanwhile, Jeremy shared his own bubble-filled photo from their shoot to his Instagram page. “Felicity is going to be an amazing big sister. Expecting no jealousy at all,” he quipped.

Courtesy Jinger Vuolo/Instagram

The couple, who have been married since November 5, 2016, announced Jinger is pregnant with baby No. 2 in May. Jinger and Jeremy were over the moon about expanding their brood after suffering a miscarriage in the fall of 2019.

“We are so excited,” Jinger told People at the time. “Felicity is going to have [a little] sister. Everything looks great with the baby. We’re so thankful. Had a lot of check-ups and we’re just really, really excited.”

The lovebirds already have a name picked out for their bundle of joy and until she arrives, Jinger has been in total “nesting mode” so she can be fully prepared.

Jinger is due in mid-November, which means their princess could be here very soon!