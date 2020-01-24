She’s ready to step into her daddy’s cleats! Toddler Felicity Vuolo showed off her soccer skills on Instagram on Thursday, January 23, and mom Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) is ready for her to follow in her father’s professional athlete footsteps. Jeremy Vuolo may no longer play soccer for anything but fun, but back in the day he played for the Major League Soccer and North American Soccer League. Now, it seems he’s grooming his daughter to pick up where he left off.

After Jinger, 26, posted some adorable videos of the little girl rocking a jersey with her name on it and kicking around a soccer ball, Jeremy, 32, took note. Sharing one of the clips on his own page, he added the caption, “Just call her Alex Morgan!” The soccer star he name-dropped is a member of the Orlando Pride team in the National Women’s Soccer League as well as the cocaptain of the United States women’s national soccer team. Together, she and fellow captains Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe led their team to win the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2019.

Courtesy of Jeremy Vuolo/Instagram

Since moving to California in summer 2019, the Counting On couple have taken their little girl to more than a few soccer matches, including her very “first MLS game” in July. “Felicity loved every minute as [Zlatan Ibrahimović] stole the show,” the Duggar son-in-law told fans. In August, he and his daughter went to cheer on pal Luis Robles play with the New York Red Bulls as they faced off against the Los Angeles Football Club. Mom Jinger even suggested that one day little Lissy really will take the field.

“Maybe one day she will follow in her daddy’s footsteps,” she captioned a photo of the father-daughter duo together. Fans were quick to show their support. “Yes, please let her play sports and be like a normal child,” one begged the “rebel” Duggar daughter. “I sure hope she will get to experience sports, college, etc!” chimed in another. “It makes me so happy that you’d put her in sports if she wants to be!!” said a third. Some even had their own championship predictions for the tot. “Felicity Vuolo, future member of the US Women’s National Soccer Team,” one wrote “Winner of the USWNT World Cup 2040!”