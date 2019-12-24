Looks like Jill Dillard (née Duggar) had at least one Christmas wish come true! On Monday, December 23, the former Counting On star took to Instagram to reveal that this year brought her one of the best presents around: a new friend. Recently, she’s been posting up a storm about spending time with pal Rachel Virden, and now she’s taking a moment to gush about their friendship.

“Have you prayed and seen God answer specifically?” Jill, 28, wrote on an Instagram Story. “Here’s one of my answered prayers! #momfriends,” she continued, sharing a selfie of the two of them smiling for the camera. Both had a cup of coffee in their hands, and it seemed that they’d grabbed a moment to talk without their kids climbing all over them.

Courtesy of Jill Duggar/Instagram

The Duggar daughter revealed that they also took their boys for a walk and to play outside, drawing with chalk on the asphalt. On December 24, Rachel popped in to give Derick Dillard‘s family another present. “It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood when your (mostly) vegan friend delivers [Chick-fil-A] to your door on Christmas Eve!!” Jill added. “Thanks, @rachelvirden, for blessing us and celebrating Derick’s halfway [through law school] milestone with us!”

Though the TLC star can still be seen exchanging Instagram comments with her sisters and sisters-in-law, Jill and Derick, 30, seem to be hanging more with friends than family these days. They even celebrated Thanksgiving with their pals instead of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Feud rumors have been swirling for months, and they seem to have picked up steam in the last few weeks. While Jill hasn’t weighed in — that is, aside from “chopping off” her hair — Derick has had plenty to say on the subject.

In addition to dodging question about returning to the family’s TV show, he’s shared some pretty cryptic tweets. When a fan wrote that they hoped rumors of a feud between the father of two and the father of 19 were not true, the law student shot back, “Why do you hope it’s not true?” In November, he seemed to point the finger at Jim Bob, 54, directly. “I don’t know. You would have to ask him that,” he told another fan who asked why the Counting On stars don’t get paid for their appearances on the show. “[He negotiated] for everyone, but without telling anyone.”

In December, he even suggested that he might be working on a tell-all about the controversial TLC cast. When someone suggested he “write a book” about the “crazy in that family,” he responded, “That’s the plan, but it will take longer to write because I do most of the outlining/writing on breaks from school.” All we know is we can’t wait to read it.