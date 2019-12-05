Are they really over it? Jill Duggar‘s husband, Derick Dillard, regularly responds to other Twitter users on the social media platform, and someone asked the former reality TV star whether they will return to the Duggars‘ TV series, Counting On, on December 4.

“On the latest episode we saw Jill,” someone tweeted at Derick, 30, referring to the December 3 episode of the TLC series. “It was nice to see her. Is there a chance in between your studies you and Jill will be seen? Hope you find answers soon and are doing well. I pray your school studies are going well.” Derick simply responded, “Thank you!” and totally ignored the question about whether fans can expect the couple to come back to the show.

Courtesy of Jill Duggar Dillard/Instagram

Just two weeks before that reply, Jill, 28, actually addressed the same issue on Instagram. After she revealed her family used to get “rough cuts” of the show before it aired, one Instagram user asked, “Are you guys going to do Counting On anymore?” The former reality TV mama responded, “We get asked that a lot … No plans to [return] currently. It just all got to be too much for our little family, so we decided to step away from it all a couple years ago before the birth of our second child. Love our film crew, though … Great people.”

Previously, many people who follow the Duggar family assumed the reason why Derick and Jill were no longer a part of the spinoff of 19 Kids and Counting was that the law student was fired, and his wife and kids also stopped making appearances as a result. However, Derick has long maintained that he was not forcibly canned from the show. “For the record, I was never fired,” he wrote on Twitter on December 15, 2017. “I just felt it best for my family to cut ties months ago, as we are heading in a different direction.”

Jill actually did notably return to Counting On for her sister Jessa Duggar‘s birth special featuring the arrival of her daughter, Ivy Seewald. In the June 2019 special, Jill, 28, assisted 26-year-old Jessa’s midwife with the birth and filmed much of it with her own narration. In fact, she was the one who got her brother-in-law Ben Seewald to reveal on camera that they’d welcomed a baby girl.

It looks like TLC will do an extended birth episode on December 10 in which Jill makes an appearance, but she’s still not a regular on the series, and it doesn’t seem like that’s changing anytime soon.