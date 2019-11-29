Any holiday celebration is bound to be overwhelming when you’re one of 19 kids, so it’s no shock that Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and her husband, Derick Dillard, opted instead to spend Thanksgiving at their own home. However, the decision comes in the wake of feud rumors surrounding the Duggar daughter’s spouse and father. When the former Counting On star posted photos of the family of four’s dinner at home on Thursday, November 28, fans couldn’t help but wonder if that played a part in their choice to stay home. And they weren’t shy about hopping into the Instagram comments to ask.

“Parade, forts and turkey in the oven to start off our Thanksgiving Day! So many things to be grateful for! #countyourblessings,” Jill, 28, captioned an album of pictures of her husband, her kids and turkey. In a second post, shared Friday, November 29, she revealed that they’d embraced the idea of a holidays spent with friends rather than family. “We had a wonderful Friendsgiving yesterday! 🤗” she wrote. “Haha, and the boys had so much fun playing that they were so tired and ready for bed by the time we took this pic.”

The star’s followers were quick to ask questions and speculate about why the Dillards had stayed at home. “Why aren’t you with your parents?” one wanted to know. “Y’all not going to the big house?” asked another. A third commented, “Don’t you all go home for Thanksgiving?” Though neither Jill nor Derick, 30, seemed to answer, others were happy to try and fill in the blanks. “Her husband and Jim Bob do not get along,” read one comment. “I don’t think they talk to her parents,” said another. “They had a falling out. I think it’s so sad! I love her parents!!”

In October, Derick fueled the feud rumors when he responded to a fan’s question on Twitter. “I’ve been hearing a lot of rumors about a falling out between you and Jim Bob. I hope it’s not true!” they asked. The father of two responded, “Why do you hope it’s not true?” That comment alone had his followers talking, but in mid-November, he fanned the flames even more. Revealing that Jim Bob, 54, negotiated contracts with TLC “for everyone, but without telling anyone,” Derick hinted that his father-in-law is at least partially responsible for the “corruption” at the network that allowed the show to profit off his family without compensating them. About the channel, he said, “All I’ve got to say is, they better lawyer-up, [because] a storm is inevitable.”